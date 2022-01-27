Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 92.98% from the stock’s current price.

CLNE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

CLNE stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.89. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,206,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,429,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,156,000 after buying an additional 2,249,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,779,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after buying an additional 2,051,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after buying an additional 923,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 684,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.