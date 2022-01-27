ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (EMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 77.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE EMO opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.58. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $25.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMO. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 16.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 69,244 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

