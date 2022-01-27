Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock Position Lowered by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $190,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total value of $11,259,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 675,355 shares of company stock worth $103,432,894 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NET shares. DZ Bank started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $160.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $80.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.38 and a beta of 0.53.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.