Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Down 9.6%

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) traded down 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $84.16 and last traded at $84.30. 103,966 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,239,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.28.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.67 and its 200 day moving average is $139.96. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.38 and a beta of 0.53.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.34, for a total transaction of $1,933,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total transaction of $11,259,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 675,355 shares of company stock worth $103,432,894. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,373 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,835,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,315,000 after purchasing an additional 714,385 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

