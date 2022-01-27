Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.55

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 106699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.50 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.