Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,571 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 18,940 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $147,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $123,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,420 shares of company stock worth $729,139 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

CCOI opened at $62.66 on Thursday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.38 and a one year high of $80.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.86 and its 200-day moving average is $73.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 125.32 and a beta of 0.13.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 664.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCOI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.29.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

