Cohanzick Management LLC Acquires New Position in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Colicity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colicity during the third quarter worth $101,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Colicity during the third quarter worth about $2,442,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colicity during the third quarter worth about $879,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Colicity during the second quarter worth about $2,925,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Colicity during the second quarter worth about $1,950,000.

Get Colicity alerts:

COLI opened at $9.69 on Thursday. Colicity Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Colicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.