Cohanzick Management LLC Invests $85,000 in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTWN. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the 2nd quarter worth about $882,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,321,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,165,000. 32.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTWN opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

