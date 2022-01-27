Cohanzick Management LLC Takes Position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ACRO)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ACRO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $9.82.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

