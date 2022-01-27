Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,476 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $1,301,556,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,084,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,311 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,125,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $341,269,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $187,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COIN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.50.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.13. 45,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,603,622. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.51 and a twelve month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 17,513 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.77, for a total value of $6,195,574.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,144 shares of company stock valued at $136,837,785 over the last quarter.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

