Collateral Pay Market Cap Reaches $330,409.63 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $330,409.63 and $666.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0534 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Collateral Pay has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00049670 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,424.90 or 0.06707560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00053360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,150.89 or 0.99997558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00053041 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

