Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT Raised to $180.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CIGI. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

Shares of CIGI stock traded up $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $142.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,394. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.16 and a 200 day moving average of $135.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $150.64.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.00 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

