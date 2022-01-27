Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT Raised to $185.00 at Raymond James

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares set a $170.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.63.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $139.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.16 and a 200-day moving average of $135.77. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $150.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.00 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

