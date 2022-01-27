Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) vs. Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Critical Contrast

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) and Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and Columbia Banking System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Montana 17.92% 11.56% 1.34% Columbia Banking System 35.50% 9.41% 1.24%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and Columbia Banking System, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp Montana 0 0 0 0 N/A Columbia Banking System 0 4 2 0 2.33

Columbia Banking System has a consensus target price of $40.17, indicating a potential upside of 16.09%. Given Columbia Banking System’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Banking System is more favorable than Eagle Bancorp Montana.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and Columbia Banking System’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Montana $98.72 million 1.55 $21.21 million $2.66 8.46 Columbia Banking System $622.31 million 4.35 $154.24 million $3.06 11.26

Columbia Banking System has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp Montana. Eagle Bancorp Montana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Banking System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Eagle Bancorp Montana pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Columbia Banking System pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Columbia Banking System pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Columbia Banking System has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Eagle Bancorp Montana has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Banking System has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.9% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Columbia Banking System beats Eagle Bancorp Montana on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

