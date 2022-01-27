Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CMCO stock traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $46.18. 1,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,789. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $403,475.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $400,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888 over the last ninety days. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 41.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 207.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 252.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after buying an additional 99,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

