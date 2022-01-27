Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315,688 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Comerica by 229.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Comerica by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMA. Bank of America raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $92.52 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

In other news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

