Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 3,533 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GCP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 33.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,621 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 72.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCP stock opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average is $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 127.80 and a beta of 0.93. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $32.28.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $249.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.93%. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

