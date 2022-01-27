Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 16.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Blackbaud by 2.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 21.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Blackbaud by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Blackbaud by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud stock opened at $64.67 on Thursday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $61.20 and a one year high of $86.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,460.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $231.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.46 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $261,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $652,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,440 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

