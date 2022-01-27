Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 45,519.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,208,000 after purchasing an additional 604,498 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 7,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 204,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,612,000 after acquiring an additional 168,015 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after acquiring an additional 142,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,813,000 after acquiring an additional 128,318 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EnerSys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In other EnerSys news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $73.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.32.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

