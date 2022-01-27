Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 25.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,716,000 after buying an additional 18,753 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,579,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $460,840.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $505,066 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADUS opened at $75.80 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $73.06 and a twelve month high of $129.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

