Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 467 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PROG were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in PROG in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PROG in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PROG by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in PROG in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

PRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

NYSE PRG opened at $38.83 on Thursday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.65.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

