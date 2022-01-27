Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVLT. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. William Blair downgraded Commvault Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Commvault Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.38.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $56.99 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day moving average is $72.10.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after buying an additional 45,753 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 314.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 96,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

