Comparing Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and INDUS Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Claros Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million 20.75 -$11.06 million ($2.69) -28.35

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than INDUS Realty Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Claros Mortgage Trust and INDUS Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Claros Mortgage Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 5 0 2.83

Claros Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus target price of $18.63, indicating a potential upside of 5.11%. INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $81.17, indicating a potential upside of 6.45%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than Claros Mortgage Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and INDUS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Claros Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A INDUS Realty Trust -40.95% -6.07% -2.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Claros Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. INDUS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. INDUS Realty Trust pays out -23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

INDUS Realty Trust beats Claros Mortgage Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc. engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

