Compass Point Lowers Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) to Neutral

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00. Compass Point’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:RNDB opened at $25.55 on Thursday. Randolph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.39). Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 14.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Randolph Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 108.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp during the third quarter worth $230,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 28.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 24.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

