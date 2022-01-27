Comstock Resources, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.36.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CRK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $11.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 42.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 385,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 114,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 317.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 389,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 296,490 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 646.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,218 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at $23,945,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at $498,000. Institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

