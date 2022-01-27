Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 91.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 109,972 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 4.4% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the third quarter worth $174,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 46,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric Singer sold 1,018,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $16,298,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $10,535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,623,304 shares of company stock worth $41,044,988 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BWS Financial upped their price target on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

