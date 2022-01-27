Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HZNP. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,250,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $5,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,255 shares of company stock valued at $15,633,956. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.23.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $87.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.30.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

