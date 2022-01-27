Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $806,000 Stock Position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,557 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,428 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESTE. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,352 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,191,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 285,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 217,897 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 133,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,381,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 129,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESTE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 2.61.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

