Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PLDT were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in PLDT by 45.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PLDT in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in PLDT by 15.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PLDT in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PLDT by 5.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

NYSE:PHI opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.41. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PLDT Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $38.05.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $964.66 million during the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 26.19%. On average, analysts expect that PLDT Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

About PLDT

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

