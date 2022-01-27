Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $908,000 in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 190,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the third quarter worth about $621,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 83.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 263,710 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 14,470.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 728,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 19.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 123,283 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the third quarter worth about $7,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PXLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.69.

In other news, Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PXLW opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. Pixelworks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.22.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 47.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category consists of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

