Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 49,872 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,872 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,118.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $332.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.98.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

