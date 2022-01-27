Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 326.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 1,459.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Quanterix during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Quanterix by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Quanterix during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTRX opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.49. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,710 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $149,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $67,863.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,930 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Quanterix Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

