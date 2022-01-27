Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $415.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to report $415.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $409.78 million and the highest is $421.50 million. Conn’s reported sales of $367.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.18 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,262,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,812,000 after buying an additional 107,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,139,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,844,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 16.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,098,000 after purchasing an additional 158,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 37.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,921,000 after purchasing an additional 211,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CONN traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $711.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

