ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at KeyCorp

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COP. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock opened at $87.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.72. The company has a market capitalization of $114.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $89.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 28,243 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 816.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 60,505 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 59,784 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 22.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 791.5% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 121,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 108,108 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.