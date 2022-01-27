Contrasting Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) and Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CI&T and Innovative Solutions and Support’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $185.57 million 8.49 $24.76 million N/A N/A Innovative Solutions and Support $23.05 million 4.98 $5.07 million $0.30 22.20

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Solutions and Support.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CI&T and Innovative Solutions and Support, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 0 7 0 3.00 Innovative Solutions and Support 0 0 0 0 N/A

CI&T currently has a consensus target price of $18.14, suggesting a potential upside of 52.21%. Given CI&T’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CI&T is more favorable than Innovative Solutions and Support.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and Innovative Solutions and Support’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T N/A N/A N/A Innovative Solutions and Support 21.98% 23.21% 20.58%

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc. is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc. is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers. It supplies integrated flight management systems, flat panel display systems, integrated standby units and advanced global positioning system receivers that enable reduced carbon footprint navigation. The company was founded by Geoffrey S. M. Hedrick on February 12, 1988 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

