Contrasting REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) & Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP)

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Worksport alerts:

This table compares Worksport and REE Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worksport $350,000.00 99.30 -$1.19 million ($0.43) -4.79 REE Automotive N/A N/A -$9.70 million N/A N/A

Worksport has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Worksport shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of REE Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Worksport shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Worksport and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worksport -1,058.05% -29.90% -26.64% REE Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Worksport and REE Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00 REE Automotive 1 0 3 0 2.50

Worksport currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 288.35%. REE Automotive has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 210.13%. Given Worksport’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Worksport is more favorable than REE Automotive.

Worksport Company Profile

Worksport Ltd. designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada. The company was founded on April 2, 2003 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Worksport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worksport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.