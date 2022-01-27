Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 20,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 534,318 shares.The stock last traded at $16.64 and had previously closed at $17.15.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,232,000 after purchasing an additional 406,109 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 465,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 210,639 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 325.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 369,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,119,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,420,000 after purchasing an additional 547,634 shares in the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

