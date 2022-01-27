Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Receives C$4.97 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.97.

CMMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Strickland sold 167,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total value of C$644,670.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 509,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,963,118.85.

Shares of TSE CMMC traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.76. The company had a trading volume of 721,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.43. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of C$2.10 and a 12 month high of C$5.07. The firm has a market cap of C$790.22 million and a P/E ratio of 8.28.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.