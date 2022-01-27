Cormark Weighs in on BCE Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BCE in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.51. Cormark also issued estimates for BCE’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.41.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. BCE has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $53.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 434,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,448,000 after buying an additional 36,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,181,000 after buying an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 19.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

