Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $38.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.42% from the stock’s previous close.

GLW has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $39.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.4% in the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Corning by 7.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

