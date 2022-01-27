Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

CVLG traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $21.56. The company had a trading volume of 416 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,310. The company has a market cap of $360.44 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.53. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93.

CVLG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covenant Logistics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 74.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 34.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 344.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 54,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

