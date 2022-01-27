Cowen AND Company LLC Purchases New Stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KVSC. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth approximately $987,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

KVSC stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.81.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

