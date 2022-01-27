Cowen Increases Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $75.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.69.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $60.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.07. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $42.68 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.08.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,545,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

