Creative Planning Acquires 3,524 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.19. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

SYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.06.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

