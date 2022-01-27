Creative Planning Buys New Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 37,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,688,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,674,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,745,000 after acquiring an additional 94,126 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,090,000 after buying an additional 4,797,383 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,256,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,867,000 after buying an additional 391,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.
VIPS stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.29.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VIPS shares. Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. New Street Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CLSA decreased their target price on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.
About Vipshop
VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.
