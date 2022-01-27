Creative Planning Buys New Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 37,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,688,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,674,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,745,000 after acquiring an additional 94,126 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,090,000 after buying an additional 4,797,383 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,256,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,867,000 after buying an additional 391,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.29.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VIPS shares. Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. New Street Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CLSA decreased their target price on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.