Creative Planning Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 88.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,176 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,704 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,582,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $158,486,000 after purchasing an additional 505,093 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 52.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX opened at $64.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.14.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.10%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

