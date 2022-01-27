Creative Planning Purchases 748 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Discovery were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 87.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 242.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 441.9% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 275.0% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discovery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.