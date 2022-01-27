Creative Planning Sells 3,590 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 22.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 364,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 4.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 33.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average is $34.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.97.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $37.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 148.05%.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

