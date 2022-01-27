Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,702 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AON were worth $151,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 11.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 6.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in AON by 9.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in AON by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AON by 36.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 405,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,698,000 after buying an additional 107,501 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

Shares of AON opened at $267.69 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $202.32 and a 52 week high of $326.25. The stock has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

