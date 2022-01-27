Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,970 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,301,148 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.20% of Bank of Montreal worth $129,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 55.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 40.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMO opened at $115.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.65. The company has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $74.05 and a 1 year high of $120.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

BMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

